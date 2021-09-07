LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This month, the Nevada Science Center will unveil a new dinosaur species discovered in only the Silver State.
The Henderson-based nonprofit will reveal the state's "first dinosaur species" on Sept. 23 at Lovelady Brewing Company in Henderson. The center said paleontologists first discovered the fossils in 2008 in Valley of Fire State Park.
"Paleontologists and colleagues first discovered the fossils in 2008 in the Valley of Fire State Park, and since have been piecing together this new dinosaur species; The time has now come to unveil this animal as Nevada’s first dinosaur species!" said a press release from Nevada Science Center.
The center said the animal was first presented to the scientific community in 2019 at the Western Association of Vertebrate Paleontologists Conference.
“Nevada’s complex geologic history is only beginning to release its dinosaur stories," said Nevada Science Center Director of Research Dr. Josh Bonde. "This animal is the tip of the iceberg, and we are really excited to announce it.”
The name of the dinosaur and the story of its discovery and piecing together of the fossils will be given at the Sept. 23 unveiling, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Lovelady Brewing Company (331 S. Water Street Unit D, Henderson).
More information about Nevada Science Center is available here: sciencecenternevada.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.