LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public schools across the state of Nevada will celebrate the Week of Respect from Oct. 4-8, 2021.
Through a proclamation by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the Week of Respect is meant to remind school communities of the roles everyone has to play to ensure schools are safe environments, with mutual respect for others and no tolerance for bullying. Schools across the state engage in activities and learning opportunities that highlight the importance of safe and respectful learning environments.
"The Week of Respect reminds us all of the importance of being respectful of others to ensure our schools remain safe environments to learn and grow," Sisolak said in a statement. "Hostile environments, including bullying or cyber-bullying, interfere with a student’s academic performance as well as their ability to participate in school activities and will never be tolerated in the Silver State."
The week is observed each year during the first week in October. Friday, Oct. 8, is designated "Get Your Blue On" day, where everyone is encouraged to wear blue to show unity and stand up to bullying.
