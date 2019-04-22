LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents can now choose gender "X" on their state-issued driver's license or identification card, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced.
The gender identity is listed along "M" for male and "F" for female. The state joins a growing number allowing the option for those who do not identify with either sex.
Sex is a biological definition and is typically determined at birth as male or female. Gender typically refers to the expression of an individual along a spectrum of feminine, masculine or neutral traits.
"The DMV is committed to being inclusive and realizes some people don't want to be forced to identify as either male or female," said Director Julie Butler in a press release. "We would like to thank the Nevada community groups who brought these issues to our attention and worked with us to bring about the changes."
In 2018, the department allowed applicants to self-certify their gender without further documentation. Recently completed computer programming now allows those applicants to choose the "X" designation.
The information is also transmitted to outside agencies such as law enforcement and courts.
According to the release, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services changed its rules in 2016 to allow people to change the gender on their birth certificate.
Nevada becomes the 10th state with this option.
