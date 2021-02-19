LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - - Red Cross volunteers from Nevada are helping in the Lone Star state. In South Texas, in cities like Corpus Christi they are used to dealing with extreme heat, but now it's been days of the lowest temperatures in decades in areas not built to withstand freezing cold.
“They say since 1976 this hasn't happened. I was born in 1976,” Collin Van Buskirk shared. The pipes under his home burst as they did throughout the neighborhood. He's an assignment editor at a news station and knows of all the problems going on in the region from empty grocery store shelves, to hotel rooms sold out as people look for places with power.
“They did rolling blackouts, but some people were just straight out of power for 5, 6 days,” Van Buskirk explained.
“I would have been there right now if this pandemic wasn't going on,” stated Orlando Machuca, a Red Cross Nevada volunteer and part of the Disaster Action Team.
Machuca is virtually deployed working to help people on the ground in Texas from his home in Las Vegas.
“What I do as a virtual deployer is the same work that I do in the offices if I were to be in Texas but I’m doing it from home. I’m using my computer, my cell phone, I am talking to my colleagues,” Machuca relayed.
Machuca has been deployed to Houston before for flooding. He knows other Red Cross volunteers now on the ground in Texas are not immune to the ongoing disaster.
“Even our own colleagues, our own volunteers are having burst pipes,” Machuca shared.
If you are looking to help those in need, Machuca said there is more than one way to give.
“The Red Cross has had to cease blood donations in 30 states because of this major blizzard so any bit helps,” Machuca said.
To donate to the Red Cross or sign up for blood donations head to their website: redcross.org
If you have friends or family in Texas who need help, you can click on the ***get help*** link on the Red Cross website to help find them resources.
