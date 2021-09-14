LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, Nevada students K-12 are invited to showcase their creativity and commitment to protecting the planet by participating in the first-ever Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. It's hosted by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.
To participate, students must create a poster that promotes the three essential steps that must be taken for recycling to be effective: "Empty, Clean, and Dry."
It references what can and can't be placed in your recycling bin. Everything should be emptied of all its contents, cleaned and rinsed, if needed, and dried.
The contest is open now through Oct. 18 with four categories for judging:
- Kindergarten through 2nd grade
- 3rd grade through 5th grade
- 6th grade through 8th grade
- 9th grade through 12th grade
One winner from each category will be selected to win a $50 gift card. Each winner's school will receive a $100 gift card for supplies.
Winning posters will be featured on the Nevada Recycles website, the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources social media channels (@NevDCNR), and on RTC buses in Southern Nevada.
All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 18. You can view full contest requirements and submit posters on the Nevada Recycles website at NevadaRecycles.nv.gov.
