LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Various Nevada lawmakers and officials released statements reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision decision on Thursday to block the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Acton for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.
GOV. STEVE SISOLAK
DREAMers are Nevadans. They're our neighbors, teachers & friends. They deserve to live and work in our state & country without the constant fear of deportation, and I'm thrilled and grateful that SCOTUS agress. DACA is the law!
DREAMers are Nevadans. They’re our neighbors, teachers & friends. They deserve to live and work in our state & country without the constant fear of deportation, and I’m thrilled and grateful that #SCOTUS agrees. DACA is the law! #HomeIsHere https://t.co/cDSyXojQcC— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 18, 2020
SEN. CATHERINE CORTEZ-MASTO
Great news. DACA empowered undocumented youth to come out of the shadows and contribute to our communities in immeasurable ways -- from serving our militaryt to being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Great news. #DACA empowered undocumented youth to come out of the shadows and contribute to our communities in immeasurable ways—from serving in our military to being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/Cj6wCIx4Q4— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 18, 2020
REP. DINA TITUS
Trump's decision to terminate DACA was always evil at its core. Now we know that it was also illegal. This is a major victory for the 14,000 DREAMers in Nevada. I'll continue to fight to pass the Dream and Promise Act to secure their place in the only country they've ever known.
Trump's decision to terminate #DACA was always evil at its core. Now we know that it was also illegal. This is a major victory for the 14,000 DREAMers in Nevada. I'll continue to fight to pass the #DreamAndPromise Act to secure their place in the only country they've ever known. https://t.co/jukiaVoFET— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 18, 2020
SEN. JACKY ROSEN
On Thursday, Sen. Jacky Rosen issued a statement:
Today the U.S. Supreme Court took a significant step toward validating the right of Dreamers to continue to live, work, learn, and contribute to their communities right here in the United States, their home. While I am pleased to see the Court conclude that the Trump Administration's decision to terminate DACA was arbitrary and capricious, we need to continue fighting for a permanent solution for our nation's Dreamers. And while we celebrate the victory, we must recommit ourselves to the continued pursuit of legislation that that offers a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and other undocumented youth. Now more than ever, I urge my colleagues in Congress to protect Dreamers and work towards passing legislation like the DREAM Act and comprehensive immigration reform once and for all. I will continue working in Congress to ensure that Dreamers are treated with respect, dignity, and the fairness they deserve.
REP. STEVEN HORSFORD
Rep. Steven Horsford released a statement on Thursday:
There are approximately 10,300 Dreamers living in Nevada's Fourth Congressional District. I've sat down with hundreds, if not thousands, of them over the years. These are families who have built their lives in thsi country and contribute to the fabric of our communities. It's time we put people over politics and do what's right and today the Supreme Court moved to do just that.
The Supreme Court decision to stop the Trump administration from ending the life-changing DACA program for now is great news for the thousands of Dreamers in the United States, the only country they’ve known as home. To quote the court itself, this move by the president was arbitrary and capricious. These individuals are valued members of our community and they deserve an earned-pathway to citizenship. I will continue to push Congress to pass comprehensive immigration solutions that keep families together, protect Nevada’s immigrant communities, and strengthen our national security.
Now more than ever we urge the Senate to pass the Dream and Promise Act to ensure DACA recipients and all Dreamers contributing to our communities can continue living their lives here without fear.
NSHE
“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court has lifted a tremendous and overwhelming burden that our DACA students have been carrying,” said Chancellor Thom Reilly. “We remain steadfastly united in our support of our immigrant, undocumented, and international students, who are some of our best and brightest students. NSHE and the Board of Regents reaffirm our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.”
Regents Chair Jason Geddes added, “DACA students are an integral part of NSHE and our society. Nevada has a brighter future knowing these students are protected.”
CCSD SUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARA
A "DREAM" come true! Supreme court rules #DACA cannot end! @ClarkCountySch encourages all students to keep dreaming in the country they love!— Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) June 18, 2020
