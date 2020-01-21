LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada ranks among the least educated states in the nation, according to a new study.
An analysis by WalletHub ranked Nevada 43rd overall with the state ranking 30th in terms of quality of education and 44th in education attainment.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Massachusetts ranked number one as the most educated state in the country. Rounding out the top five most educated states were Maryland, Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut.
In order to determine the rankings, WalletHub examined 18 factors including number of degree holders, quality of school system, school engagement of students and education attainment levels.
The least educated state in the nation, according to WalletHub's study, was determined to be Mississippi. Mississippi ranked 50th in terms of quality of education and 49th in educational attainment.
