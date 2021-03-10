LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of Best States in the United States, and Nevada ranked 37th out of 50 states.
The publication says the Best States ranking "draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens." Several metrics are taken into consideration, with some weighed more heavily than others, with health care and education weighted most heavily, ahead of state economies, infrastructure, opportunity.
Nevada topped all states when it comes to infrastructure, and was 6th in state economies. But Nevada was ranked last for natural environment and 47th in opportunity. The Silver State ranked 39th in health care and 40th in education.
Washington was ranked as the best state overall, followed by Minnesota, Utah, New Hampshire and Idaho. Louisiana was ranked last overall.
