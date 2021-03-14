LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In just over a week, the Clark County School District will phase grades six, nine and 12 back into classrooms, and a couple weeks later on April 6, the remaining grades will do the same.
Many students say they are excited about the return to the classroom, however, Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia advised families to remain flexible amid the transition.
"We need to be prepared that there's gonna be changes," said Garcia. "There's no way to make all of this happen without potential changes with teachers again. At some schools, that might not be an issue, but at others, it may be a significant issue."
CCSD sent an email to parents last week warning them of limited capacities, and that some families may have to remain in distance learning, including those whose minds may have changed since completing the survey.
But as Garcia said, this population of parents aren't quite sure when they'll have an answer on when they might be able to send kids back to in-person learning.
