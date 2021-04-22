LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections will resume inmate visits on May 1, 2021.
According to the department website, basic requirements are as follows:
- All visitors must be 5 or older
- All visitors must get their temperatures taken before entry
- All visitors will be administered a rapid COVID-19 test and must be negative for the virus
- All visitors must wear a face mask
- Visitors will be limited to two per inmate
- Visitation will be at limited capacity
- Visiting hours will vary at each institution
