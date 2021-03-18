LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Some Nevada inmates will be spending more time in prison.
Nevada Department of Corrections usually allows inmates to earn what's called "good time' credits" for education, rehabilitation programs or doing work-related assignments.
The pandemic canceled all these options for inmates.
The ACLU of Southern Nevada said some prisoners need these credits or their sentences do not get reduced.
"The pandemic has been difficult for Nevada’s incarcerated individuals and their families it has been tragic with deaths and high infection rates and people haven’t had the opportunities to rehabilitate as they should in prison," Nicholas Schepack from the ACLU of Nevada said.
"All we are trying to do with good time credit that people get the reduced time if they did have the ability to earn them. We're not trying to give anyone a gift, but we believe, as we all have through the pandemic, they deserve a little grace and a little mercy."
The ACLU of Southern Nevada is supporting a bill in the Nevada legislature that would restore credits lost during a state of emergency.
If passed, it would be retroactive and give Nevada Department of Corrections 60 days to submit a list of inmates eligible to receive credits.
