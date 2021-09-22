LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Ely State Prison employee is accused of smuggling methamphetamine into the prison, authorities said.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division, Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force and the Nevada Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General announced the arrest of 25-year-old Angelica Aguilar on Wednesday.
Aguilar had been employed at the prison in food service since April. She was arrested "while attempting to smuggle 16 grams of methamphetamine into the prison for an inmate," authorities said.
The drugs were reportedly recovered from her person as her shift began. She is charged with one count of possession and one count of furnishing controlled substance to a state prisoner.
Aguilar was booked in White Pine County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.