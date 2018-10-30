LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Politicians across the country, and in Nevada, reacted immediately to an announcement on Tuesday that President Donald Trump planned to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship.
In a clip released Tuesday, Trump did not say when he would sign the order. It was not clear if the President has the authority to strip citizenship of those born in the U.S. with an executive order.
"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits," Trump said in an interview for "Axios on HBO."
Several other countries, including Canada, have a birthright citizenship policy.
On Twitter, Congresswoman Dina Titus sent out a statement immediately:
"Do not be distracted by Trump's latest lie. He cannot rip up the Constitution with the stroke of a pen. This anti-immigrant, "other"ing of segments of humanity is just the latest example of his stoking the flames of hate."
While Senate candidates Dean Heller (R) and Jacky Rosen (D) sent out statements of their own:
"This issue is a symptom of the larger problems we are facing. The reason we keep having this immigration discussion is because we have not passed immigration reform. Why do we keep talking about securing the border? Because we are not doing enough. Why do we keep talking about sanctuary cities? Because Democrats have blocked our efforts to hold sanctuary cities accountable. Why do we continue to have to worry about MS-13 and other violent gangs in our communities? Because we haven't passed Kate's Law or my bill to crack down on violent criminals who are here illegally. I understand the President's frustration on immigration and border security because I am frustrated too." - Dean Heller
"Birthright citizenship is a constitutional right, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally defy our Constitution to take away citizenship from people who are born in this country. Instead of working to unite us, President Trump continues to undermine our American values as a nation of immigrants and attack immigrant families using fear and bigotry to divide us for his own political gain. I reject these partisan attacks on immigrant communities, and I'll fight the President's irresponsible plan to try to end birthright citizenship." - Jacky Rosen
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto also sent out a statement:
"Our President continues to promote hate in America, undermine our country's values, and attack our Constitution. Birthright citizenship is a constitutional guarantee. President Trump should be uniting our country in the wake of the violence and tragedy of the past few days, not attacking immigrants for political gain. I, along with every American, will not stand for yet another one of his attempts to divide."
This story will be updated as other statements are released.
