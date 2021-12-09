LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sixty-six trooper have left Nevada State Police so far this year. Officials with the Nevada Police Union say there are sometimes only about six troopers covering the entire valley a day.
Wayne Dice with the union, which covers state police, says they're seeing a mass exodus of troopers.
"It's becoming not only a public safety issue but it’s also an officer safety issue when we don’t have the bodies out there to back up each other," he said.
Dice said it comes down to low salary and that troopers often leave the department for other agencies like Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Henderson Police Department and Boulder City Police Department.
"The troopers just are not paid enough, and we've been asking for better pay for years," he said.
The last significant pay increase came in 2006, when troopers received a 13% raise.
"I can tell you that entry level troopers right now are basically taking home roughly between $1,200 and $1,350 every two weeks," Dice said.
He explained that when they do receive cost of living raises, their retirement contributions go up, too.
"Obviously with us contributing almost 23% of our pay to our own retirement, compared to other agencies, where their own retirement is paid by that agency."
In a statement, Nevada State Police wrote:
The Nevada State Police faces the same challenges that many law enforcement agencies, other government employers, and private businesses are dealing with regarding recruitment and retention. While the Department is currently experiencing a shortage of sworn personnel, the safety of all Nevadans continues to be a priority for the Department. Many dedicated state police officers and troopers are working diligently to provide public safety services on our roadways and in our communities. The Department remains committed to the continued development of best practices in recruitment and retention to attract highly qualified peace officers to work at the State of Nevada.
