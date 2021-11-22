LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Extra law enforcement patrols will be out on the roads for a seatbelt enforcement event ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies around Nevada now through Nov. 29.
Agencies will be taking a "no excuse" approach and will be issuing citations day or night.
The effort is part of the "Click It Or Ticket" campaign, aimed at increasing law enforcement participation by coordinating patrols across the state looking for seat belt violations and providing safety information about the use of seat belts.
