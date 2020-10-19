LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Division of Industrial Relations has listed the top five zip codes with the most workplace safety complaints related to COVID-19 protocols:
- 89502 (Reno), 226 complaints
- 89109 (Las Vegas, Unincorporated), 199 complaints
- 89119 (Las Vegas, Unincorporated), 149 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 149 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 133 complaints
Southeast Reno including had the most complaints followed by the Las Vegas Strip and the Las Vegas zip code that covers McCarran Airport and the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Just last week, a Reno cab company was fined $8,500 by the Nevada Occupational Safety and health Administration for not following state guidelines for face coverings and social distancing. The fine stemmed from a complaint alleging workplace safety hazards.
Of 4,330 total complaints OSHA says it has received, 28% concern general retail, 18% restaurants and bars, 7.5% medical facilities, 6% casinos and gaming and 5.5% grocery stores.
During the week staring Oct. 12, OSHA conducted 163 initial visits statewide and found 96% compliance with health guidelines. The division (DIR) provided three categories of businesses with "less-than-perfect" compliance during last week:
- Convenience stores, 8 observations- 88% compliance
- Restaurants, 27 observations- 89% compliance
- Other, 19 observations- 90% compliance
Aside from initial observations, follow-up visits last week at 38 businesses found 100% compliance statewide.
Since observations began in late June, OSHA and other officials from the Division of Industrial Relations has recorded 9,293 initial observations finding a cumulative 89% statewide compliance rate. Of 1,720 follow-up observations, the division has found 96% compliance statewide.
We need to implement a lawsuit. NO MORE MASK WEARING. Russia is not making their people wear them again. Certain other countries as well. Why are we being FORCED into wearing one? It is a fact, that mask wearing will make you I'll. If I or my husband gets sick from being FORCED into wearing a mask, I am suing Governor Sisolak.
