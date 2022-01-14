LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday announced administrative penalties for workplace safety violations levied by the agency will increase this month.
The increase begins Jan. 15, as a result of Senate Bill 40.
The Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015 requires the Department of Labor to annually evaluate its civil monetary penalties to adjust for inflation no later than January 15 of each year, Nevada OSHA said.
The penalties will increase 6.22%.
- For willful violations, where Nevada OSHA demonstrates that an employer knowingly failed to comply with an OSHA standard, or demonstrated a plain indifference for employee safety, the minimum penalty increases from $9,639 to $10,360 and the maximum penalty increases from $136,532 to $145,027.
- For repeated violations, maximum penalties will increase from $136,532 to $145,027.
- Penalties for serious violations, where workplace hazards that could cause an injury or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502.
- For each other-than-serious violation, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502.
- In instances where employers were previously cited and failed to correct violations, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502 per day unabated beyond the abatement date.
- For each posting requirement violation, the maximum penalty increases from $13,653 to $14,502.
