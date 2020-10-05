LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four Nevada businesses were been cited and fined last week for failing to comply with coronavirus workplace safety measures.
The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) on Monday said that three Las Vegas businesses and a Pahrump winery were issued citations and fines resulting from observations conducted Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.
As a result of an observation conducted by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Welding Nevada in Las Vegas was fined $4,048 for failing to comply with face covering requirements. Three other businesses were fined as a result of observations that stemmed from complaints filed by employees and the public -- LMG, LLC and Hel LLC dba Sea Salt in Las Vegas were fined $6,073 and $4,858 respectively for exceeding gathering size limits and violating social distancing and face covering requirements.
After an investigation launched by a referral from an employee or the public, Pahrump Valley Winery was fined $8,501. According to the DIR, the winery hosted an event at which employees worked in conditions where gathering size limits were exceeded and social distancing and face covering requirements were not used.
But the citations appear to the the exception and not the trend. During initial observations of 405 businesses last week. The DIR found 92% of the businesses compliant with coronavirus health measures.
Industry compliance for industries with 20 or more observations were as follows:
- Bars, 116 observations- 91%
- Restaurants, 117 observations- 92%
- General Retail, 51 observations- 92%
- Hair/ Nail/ Tattoo Salons, 27 observations- 93%
- Other, 43 observations- 95%
If non-compliance is found during an initial OSHA observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance and a follow up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If the employer is still not complaint, a formal inspection is opened.
If the observed violations are substantiated, a notice of citation and penalty can be issued. The maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed to an employer that willfully violates the provisions of the effective directives and guidance.
