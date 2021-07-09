LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is one of the top states best prepared for wildfires, according to a new study from insurance company Quote Wizard.
According to the company, Nevada ranks 4th best for preparedness.
The ranking was based on each state’s ISO fire rating, also called the Public Protection Classification. ISO assigns rating by sorting communities into Classes 1 through 10, with Class 1 being the best and Class 10 the worst.
In order to achieve an ISO fire rating of Class 1, your community will have to score 90 or higher on the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS).
The FSRS awards a maximum of 105.5 points based your community's local fire apartment, water supply system, emergency communications systems, and risk reduction programs.
Nevada’s ranking are as follows:
Percentage of communities ISO Class 1: 5.00%
Percentage of communities ISO Class 3 or better: 24%
Percentage of communities Class 5 or better: 57%
Percentage of communities ISO Class 6 or higher: 43%.
To read more and to see where other states stand, visit: https://quotewizard.com/home-insurance/how-iso-fire-ratings-affect-home-insurance#what-is-iso
