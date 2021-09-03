LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada health department is urging Nevadans to make sure they eat enough produce, after Gov. Steve Sisolak declared September to be Fruit and Veggie Month in Nevada.
The health department said on Friday that 80% of Americans do not consume enough fruits and 90% do not consume enough vegetables based on guidelines set by Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
The state health department said that consuming more fruits and vegetable can lead to greater protection against severe illness from COVID-19.
"Adequate fruit and vegetable intake helps reduce a person’s risk of, and improves management of, chronic diseases. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact those across the state, certain nutrition-related chronic conditions put individuals at greater risk of experiencing severe illness due to COVID-19 infection," said a press release from the Nevada health department.
Ashley Jeppson from the state agriculture department said consumers can also support Nevada's economy when shopping for fruits and vegetables, if they buy from local producers.
“Consumers can support their health and Nevada’s economy by purchasing from local producers,” said Ashley Jeppson, Nevada Department of Agriculture Plant Industry Administrator. “Locally produced fruits and vegetables don’t have to travel as far to the consumer and can be harvested at peak freshness.”
A list of local producers in Southern Nevada is available on the Nevada Department of Agriculture's website: https://agri.nv.gov/Plant/SCG/Local_Producers/
Nevada Grown, a Nevada nonprofit for sustainable agriculture, has a list of local farmers markets across Nevada: https://nevadagrown.com/farmers-markets/
