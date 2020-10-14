LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has issued recommendations and guidance for celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Many traditional activities, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, may appear low risk because they take place outdoors or the interactions may be short. However, when a lot of people participate in lower-risk activities at the same time, it raises the potential for disease spread across the state. As Nevadans plan their activities, they are urged to consider and follow the guidelines and best practices as outlined in the guidance."-- Nevada Health Response
In a joint statement on Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak and Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak said that the governor's mansion will not host Halloween festivities this year for safety reasons. The statement said that the mansion currently has low staffing for the pandemic, which will not be able to ensure a safe event.
"The First Lady and I are disappointed that the annual Halloween trick-or-treating event at the mansion will not be able to take place this year," said Gov. Steve Sisolak. "Last year we hosted our first Halloween at the mansion and will cherish those memories for a lifetime. However, at this time, we made the decision that protecting the health and safety of the limited staff at the mansion and our fellow Nevadans must be our top priority."
Nevada's full recommendations and guidance for Halloween activities can be viewed here:
