LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Northern Railway System is getting ready for Christmas with its annual Santa's Reindeer Flyer train.
The train ride takes families on a holiday trip from Ely to the "North Pole." Along the way, riders will be met some of Santa's helpers who will lead sing-a-longs and hand out candy canes and more.
“People always ask how the train makes it to the North Pole so quickly,” says Mark Bassett, Nevada Northern Railway president in a press release. “Our secret is the magic switch that allows us to go directly to the North Pole!”
When the train arrives at the North Pole, Saint Nick himself will greet each of the passengers individually and give them a gift so that they never forget the trip.
The family-friendly ride departs from Ely on select dates between Nov. 20 and Dec. 28. The entire trip takes about 90 minutes.
The train often sells out, so reservations are encouraged. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 children under 12. Kids under four ride for free. For more information, click here.
