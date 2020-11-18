LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- United Way of Southern Nevada is collecting food and supplies for nonprofits and local families who might be struggling to put food on the table around Thanksgiving.
Through "Operation Thanksgiving," United Way is partnering with Opportunity Village, HELP of Southern Nevada, the Salvation Army, Three Square and the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth to collect nonperishable food, grocery store gift cards and personal protective equipment for nonprofits to use when delivering warm meals on the holiday.
Donations are being accepted through Nov. 30.
Food and supply donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Southern Nevada office (5830 West Flamingo Road) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donors can email Savanna Sibley at savannas@uwsn.org to schedule a drop-off time.
More information about Operation Thanksgiving and volunteering can be found on United Way's website.
