LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Last fiscal year, 680 refugees were welcomed into Nevada. This year could see even more, including some Afghan refugees, as fighting intensifies in the country's Panjshir Valley.
In the meantime, Las Vegas nonprofit Catholic Charities is preparing to act as a safe haven for Afghan refugees.
On Oct. 1, President Joe Biden plans to ramp up refugee admissions in the U.S. to 125,000.
"Our preparation basically occurred when President Biden proposed a possible increase of 125,000 refugees beginning in fiscal year 2022, so we've been preparing since we heard that news," said Carisa Lopez-Ramirez, vice president of immigration and migration services at Catholic Charities.
She said the refugees will receive holistic support upon arrival.
"For anybody that arrives here, we somewhat become their second family," Lopez-Ramirez said. "Certainly they've lived a traumatic life, right? So along with the services that we provide we also have a health team that can assist them with whatever issues that they may be having whether that's physical as well as mental health."
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak recently vowed to welcome Afghan refugees, stating, "Nevada has always been, and will continue to be a welcoming state for all, and we stand ready to play our part in resettlement efforts ... Now more than ever, I reiterate the state’s commitment to welcoming Afghan refugees."
According to Lopez-Ramirez, it's not a question of if, but when.
"At this time we don't have any information to how long they're going to be arriving here," she said.
It's also a question of how many, she said.
"Catholic Charities does not have confirmation on how many Special Immigrant Visa holders, as well as refugees, are coming to Nevada at this time, but certainly we are preparing for them to arrive," she said.
Their refugee services team is getting ready to provide arriving refugees with case management, employment services and a furnished home, the latter of which the nonprofit is looking for the community's help with, amid an affordable housing crisis.
"One of the challenges that we do have, as of right now, is the ability to have any immediate housing, so certainly if anybody knows of any housing capability than certainly we're interested in hearing from them," Lopez-Ramirez said.
Reach out to the nonprofit to discuss possible donations or leads here.
I'm sure the residents of Canyon Gate, Tournament Hills, and Seven Hills will gladly want to place them in their community.
