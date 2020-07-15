LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada children's literacy nonprofit is helping teachers stock up with books for next year's classes.
Since it was founded in 2001, Spread the Word Nevada has distributed 5.7 million books. The organization is now reopening its Teacher's Book Supply Program, which provides used books and donated classroom supplies at no cost to teachers.
This year's iteration of the program requires the teachers to make an appointment before coming in, to help facilitate social distancing. Face coverings are required, and temperatures taken upon arrival. Teachers must bring their own bags or boxes to carry the books and supplies that they take home.
The program takes place every Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made at SpreadTheWordNevada.org or by calling (702) 564-7809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.