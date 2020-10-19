LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Health officials say getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever, especially for seniors.
Immunize Nevada hosted a vaccine clinic at the Downtown Senior Center in Henderson where flu vaccines were available to the public for free. The nonprofit provides outreach, education and resources about the importance of getting vaccinated, including the flu shot.
"We don't want to overwhelm our hospital system, and we don't want anyone to get flu and COVID-19 at the same time, so it's more important than ever. The vaccine not only protects you but it also protects other people. So if you get it, you're protecting your family and the people closest to you," said community health worker Mayra Gonzalez at the event.
Immunize Nevada is hosting more than 15 vaccine clinics in October. More information about its clinics can be found on the nonprofit's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.