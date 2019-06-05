LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Army National Guard soldier died Tuesday in an accident at a California training base, the agency said.
While the family was given notice, a news release said the soldier's name would be released at a later date. They were a member of the guard's 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, based in Las Vegas.
Three others were injured in the accident, which the guard said was a M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank rollover accident at Fort Irwin.
Thinking of the @NVNationalGuard and the friends of family of the soldier who died in service to us and the country. Also hoping for a quick recovery for the other 3 other #Nevada soldiers who were injured. #Vegas. 🇺🇸 #ClarkCounty https://t.co/C0YFecH3Ov— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 5, 2019
The three injured were taken to Weed Army Community Hospital and were stable, the release said. They were expected to be released on Thursday.
"This is a tremendous loss for both the Nevada and Idaho National Guard, our respective communities and most importantly, the family, friends and loved ones of this Soldier," Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."
The brigade was completing a month-long training rotation and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Accidents happen. Stay on the Tank. FOX5 is a poor news source.
