FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1991 file photo, Kuwaiti troops wear gas masks and protective suits as they roll through southern Kuwait in an armed motor convoy, the first full day of ground conflict in Operation Desert Storm. The inverted "V" painted on vehicles is the allied recognition symbol. In February 1991, after months of building an international coalition, U.S. forces entered Kuwait to end the Iraqi occupation of its smaller, oil-rich neighbor. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)