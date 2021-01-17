LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty years ago, a U.S.-led coalition unleashed a torrent of arsenal on Baghdad, Iraq.
The military operation was dubbed Operation Desert Storm after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990.
Nevada National Guard historian Lt. Emerson Marcus said dozens of Nevada National Guard members took part in the 1991 Persian Gulf War, including the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Reconnaissance group.
He said the airmen out of Reno flew F-4 jets.
"Would take aerial photography, their reconnaissance unit. They would come back to base. Then fighters would then go in and attack certain areas. And then the reconnaissance wing from the Nevada Air Guard would go back in and take aerial photos of the destruction that was left after that,” said Lt. Marcus.
Lt. Marcus said a Las Vegas Army National Guard group also participated, mostly in Saudi Arabia.
“The 72nd Military Police Company of Las Vegas was also activated. They helped set up prisoner-of-war camps during the war,” said Lt. Marcus.
On Sunday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Jan. 17 as Persian Gulf War Remembrance Day in Nevada.
I always enjoy spending time thanking the men and woman of the @NVNationalGuard. Throughout this pandemic, they have showed up time & time again to help serve Nevadans. They are our neighbors, family & friends. #BattleBorn #BattleReady pic.twitter.com/mpsHOD2gcC— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 17, 2021
“Whereas, military personnel from the Nevada National Guard as well as military bases in Nevada played integral parts in the Persian Gulf War,” read part of the proclamation.
The governor also thanked Nevada veterans for their service.
The air attack of Operation Desert Storm was followed by a ground assault in February 1991. President George H.W. Bush declared a cease-fire and coalition forces liberated Kuwait.
