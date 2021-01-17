Thirty years ago, a U.S.-led coalition unleashed a torrent of arsenal on Baghdad, Iraq.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty years ago, a U.S.-led coalition unleashed a torrent of arsenal on Baghdad, Iraq.

The military operation was dubbed Operation Desert Storm after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in August 1990.

Nevada National Guard historian Lt. Emerson Marcus said dozens of Nevada National Guard members took part in the 1991 Persian Gulf War, including the Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Reconnaissance group.

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1991 file photo, Kuwaiti troops wear gas masks and protective suits as they roll through southern Kuwait in an armed motor convoy, the first full day of ground conflict in Operation Desert Storm. The inverted "V" painted on vehicles is the allied recognition symbol. In February 1991, after months of building an international coalition, U.S. forces entered Kuwait to end the Iraqi occupation of its smaller, oil-rich neighbor. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

He said the airmen out of Reno flew F-4 jets.

"Would take aerial photography, their reconnaissance unit. They would come back to base. Then fighters would then go in and attack certain areas. And then the reconnaissance wing from the Nevada Air Guard would go back in and take aerial photos of the destruction that was left after that,” said Lt. Marcus.

Lt. Marcus said a Las Vegas Army National Guard group also participated, mostly in Saudi Arabia.

“The 72nd Military Police Company of Las Vegas was also activated. They helped set up prisoner-of-war camps during the war,” said Lt. Marcus.

On Sunday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Jan. 17 as Persian Gulf War Remembrance Day in Nevada.

“Whereas, military personnel from the Nevada National Guard as well as military bases in Nevada played integral parts in the Persian Gulf War,” read part of the proclamation.

The governor also thanked Nevada veterans for their service.

The air attack of Operation Desert Storm was followed by a ground assault in February 1991. President George H.W. Bush declared a cease-fire and coalition forces liberated Kuwait.

