LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada National Guard helicopter pilot found a missing Oregon firefighter at the Bootleg Fire on Sunday.
The Nevada Guard posted on Twitter on Wednesday that helicopter pilot Kevin Keeler from Las Vegas found the missing firefighter.
"Keeler is the lone NV soldier at the blaze," the Twitter post said.
NEV. PILOT FINDS MISSING FIREFIGHTER: @NVNationalGuard helicopter pilot CW4 Kevin Keeler of LV found the missing Ore. firefighter at the Bootleg Fire on Sunday! Keeler is the lone NV Soldier at the blaze; he’s likely to be recognized by @ChiefNGB later this week pic.twitter.com/Sjvw3GfQg6— Nevada Guard (@NVNationalGuard) July 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.