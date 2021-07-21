nevada national guard finds missing OR firefighter

Nevada National Guard (Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada National Guard helicopter pilot found a missing Oregon firefighter at the Bootleg Fire on Sunday. 

The Nevada Guard posted on Twitter on Wednesday that helicopter pilot Kevin Keeler from Las Vegas found the missing firefighter. 

"Keeler is the lone NV soldier at the blaze," the Twitter post said. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.