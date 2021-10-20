LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Nevada men were convicted of illegally killing wildlife across multiple counties, the Nevada Department of Wildlife said.
The investigation began when game wardens were tipped off about an illegal antelope killing near Lund in White Pine County.
Evidence later connected 22-year-old Garrett Higbee of Alamo to the shooting, as well as an illegal bull elk killing in August 2018. His acquaintance, 25-year-old Jordan Crtys, was linked to two mule deer killings near Hiko in Lincoln County.
“This was a disturbing case,” said Game Warden Captain Jake Kreamer in a media statement. “The evidence just kept leading from one crime to another.”
NDOW said Higbee pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of both animals and was convicted of a felony for the bull elk and a gross misdemeanor for the antelope. He was sentenced to 90 days in the White Pine County Jail and faces $14,000 in penalties.
He also faces additional charges in Lincoln County for the unlawful killing of a mule deer. Cryst was convicted of a gross misdemeanor and received a $5,000 fine and 14-day jail sentence in the Lincoln County Jail, the agency said.
