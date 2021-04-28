LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada man was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a methamphetamine trafficking bust, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On April 14, 2017, Las Vegas police stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Alejandro Jose Rosas and 35-year-old Jonathan Ruiz. Officers discovered about 29 grams of meth in Rojas' pocket and three guns during the stop. In addition, 1.4 kilograms of meth were found in the car's trunk. A later search of Ruiz' hotel room led police to a stash of 8.6 kilograms of meth.
Rojas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a drug that's classified as a Schedule II Controlled Substance. On top of the 10-year sentence, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon handed down five years of supervised release.
Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, amounting in a sentence of 78 months, or 6.5 years, in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
The Drug Enforcement Administration also investigated the case.
