LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Pahrump man was arrested in Colorado Friday in connection with a homicide investigation after an elderly man's body was found hidden inside a closet, according to the Nye County Sherriff's Office.
Jeff Caraballo, 38, was apprehended following a joint operation with the Aurora Police Department. On June 24, police were called to the 1100 block of Sixshooter Ave. in Pahrump near Highway 372 for a reported "suspicious circumstance."
According to authorities, an elderly man had not been seen since February 2021 and witnesses said Caraballo had driven the victim's car and frequented his residence.
When police contacted Caraballo, he provided multiple reasons for his disappearance, which were not provided by police. Due to the circumstance of the investigation, NCSO retrieved a search warrant and found evidence of a homicide at the home.
After the victim's body was found, the suspect fled to Aurora, Colorado where he was later arrested.
He was booked on a count of Open Murder. He will be extradited to Nye County.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the NCSO at 775-751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
