LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly making threatening phone calls to an election worker in the Nevada Secretary of State's Office.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, George Juncaj, 50, of Las Vegas, was arrested on Jan. 26. He made his first court appearance today.
According to court documents, on Jan. 7, 2021, Juncaj allegedly made four threatening phone calls to an employee in the elections division in the secretary of state’s office.
According to the employee, the threats included threats that mentioned employees' children and said the employees were going to "die."
The case is part of the justice department’s Election Threats Task Force, which launched in late June 2021 to address threats of violence against election workers. The task force engages with the election community and state and local law enforcement to assess allegations and reports of threats against election workers, and investigates and prosecutes these matters where appropriate, according to the justice department.
Juncaj is charged with four counts of making threatening telephone calls. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison on each count. A federal district court judge will determine his sentence.
The FBI Las Vegas Field Office is investigating the case.
To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Contact information for every FBI field office may be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint at: tips.fbi.gov. Complaints submitted will be reviewed by the task force and referred for investigation or response accordingly.
