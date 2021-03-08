LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bill that is being discussed by the Nevada Legislature would require state courthouses to provide lactation stations.
The proposal would require lactation stations be in hygienic places, as opposed to a bathroom that is shielded shielded from view, and free from intrusions.
The stations also would need to have a chair, a working surface and an electrical outlet.
Existing laws require lactation rooms to be provided for new moms in federal buildings.
The rooms in Nevada courthouses would also be available to the general public.
There are exceptions to the bill's requirements; for example, if there is not enough room in the courthouse or if construction would be cost prohibitive.
