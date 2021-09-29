LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- National Expungement Week is a period of action and awareness regarding the sealing eligible criminal records.
This year, The Source dispensary is partnering with Nevada Legal Services to provide education and resources to the Las Vegas community about sealing criminal records, including recently decriminalized marijuana convictions.
Elizabeth Carmona from Nevada Legal Services will host a presentation regarding the basics of Nevada criminal record sealing at The Source (2550 S. Rainbow Blvd. #11, from 3 to 4 p.m.) on Thursday, Sept. 30.
During National Expungement Week, which falls between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, cities around the country organize free events with legal aid to expunge, clear or seal eligible criminal records.
During the 80th Legislative session, Nevada passed Assembly Bill 192, which streamlines the process for sealing convictions for possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.
“Unfortunately, too many in our communities still don’t know about this legislation. If they do, they don’t understand how to navigate the process of sealing their records, and we are happy to provide those resources to our community,” said The Source’s chief commercial officer, Brandon Weigand, in a written statement.
For more information on legal assistance and National Expungement Week, click here.
