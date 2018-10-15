LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Nevada has launched a website and learning hub designed to help young adults find internships and apprenticeships.
The project was created by the Nevada Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation. The site is lifeworksnv.org.
The hub also allows educators and businesses to learn about apprenticeships, find technical education schools and find work-based learning resources.
