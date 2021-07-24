LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several Nevada leaders say they are looking into a potential jet fuel shortage affecting multiple airports, including Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Congressman Mark Amodei released a joint statement on the situation Saturday afternoon.
We learned earlier this week of potential jet fuel shortages that could delay cargo delivery and passenger travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in coming days. Governor Sisolak, Senator Cortez Masto, Senator Rosen and Congressman Amodei have been working together to triage the situation to avoid and minimize disruption for passengers and ensure critical operations, including the delivery of essential goods into the State.
The Governor and Congressional delegation expect the airlines and fuel companies to make options available to them to help support the public. To be clear, further failure to secure adequate fuel supplies is unacceptable.
We are currently speaking to all responsible parties to understand how this situation occurred and prevent future shortages, but our immediate focus is on ensuring resources to combat western wildfires are not impacted and that there is as little disruption as possible for Nevadans and visitors who depend on reliable air service.
The airport earlier this week cited high travel demand, construction, lack of available space in the pipeline and shortage of drivers as contributing factors, KOLO reported.
Travelers were urged to arrive at least two hours early, expedite the screening process and download boarding passes at home.
On Thursday, a spokesman for McCarran International Airport said the Las Vegas area has not experienced any fuel shortage issues.
