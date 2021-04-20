LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local leaders in Nevada are reacting to the all guilty verdict in the murder case of Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts: second degree murder, three degree murder and second degree manslaughter.
His bail was revoked and he'll remain in custody.
GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK
Today, the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial returned a guilty verdict on all three counts in the death of Mr. George Floyd. Mr. Floyd was pinned to the ground for an excruciating nine minutes and 29 seconds as he pleaded for help, gasped for air, and gave his final words of “Please, I can’t breathe.”
The nation, and in particular, communities of color across the United States, have anxiously watched this trial – re-living those nine minutes and 29 seconds from every angle and hearing from dozens of witnesses. I am grateful that the jury found that the evidence was overwhelming, and I want to thank Minnesota Attorney General Ellison and his team for prosecuting the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law.
I pray this verdict provides some justice and peace to George Floyd’s family and loved ones. While today's verdict should be a turning point for our country, we know there is much work ahead to dismantle the systemic racism and injustices our Black and minority communities face. Members of these communities still live with the additional fear that what should be routine or minor police encounters could end tragically.
I join all those who are honoring George Floyd’s memory by recommitting to continue the hard work ahead of addressing historic and long-stemming injustices and racism in our country. I look forward to working with State and local leaders, along with community members throughout Nevada, to address issues of racial injustice, systemic inequalities and needed reforms.
SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO
This was the right decision. George Floyd should still be alive today. Though the pain experienced by Mr. Floyd’s family, Minneapolis, and all of America cannot be erased, this is a step toward justice.
Black Lives Matter. Our work is far from done. We must continue working together to create a stronger, more inclusive justice system that protects all of our communities.
SENATOR JACKY ROSEN
While our justice system worked today, George Floyd should still be alive.
My heart remains with the Floyd family. We have so much work to do to bring an end to hate and senseless violence, and to reform how we conduct policing in America.
REPRESENTATIVE DINA TITUS
George Floyd's death shocked the conscience of our country. It inspired a new generation to call out the injustices in our society that too often have been overlooked.
The judicial system delivered accountability when it rendered a guilty verdict after carefully considering the evidence, but that does not change fact that George Floyd should be alive today.
This verdict should remind us all of what often happens when Black lives are taken and there is no one around to record it. We need systemic reform in this country and I will continue to push the Justice In Policing Act to make that a reality.
CITY OF LAS VEGAS
HENDERSON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Today, a verdict was reached in the Derek Chauvin trial. The law enforcement profession must remain committed to police legitimacy, investing in reality-based training, and enhancing community partnerships. The commitment to ensuring our police officers treat everyone with procedural justice is the foundation of relational policing. The Henderson Police Department remains committed to the practice of constitutional policing reforms and advanced training practices. The Henderson Police Department values partnerships and will continue to make investments in our community and employees. - Chief Thedrick Andres
REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HORSFORD
Today’s verdict means justice for George Floyd and his family. Throughout American history, there are countless examples of juries turning their backs on the worth and value of Black lives. Today, the jurors in the George Floyd trial believed the evidence in front of their eyes, and delivered the right verdict.
Along with the millions of Americans who have demanded justice for George Floyd over the past eleven months, I am deeply relieved by today's verdict. As we move forward with sentencing, I hope that Derek Chauvin will be held fully accountable, with a sentence that reflects the true severity of his actions.
In the aftermath of this trial and the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, and so many others who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement, the Senate has a moral obligation to act quickly to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and enact the police accountability legislation that Americans deserve.
LAS VEGAS POLICE PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION
The position of the LVPPA is that due process was applied in this case. A jury heard the case and came back with a verdict. Due process is what we hope for everyone, whether a police officer or not. The court of public opinion should not be the basis for guilty or not guilty. The court is the place for such a verdict after the entire facts of the case are presented. Hopefully, those who did not trust in the court system, can have a renewed faith in a fair and impartial process.
CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WILLIAM MCCURDY II
I remember when millions of people across the world marched calling for #justice for the murder of George Floyd. Today, we can all exhale, knowing that his family will have justice, and #DerekChauvin will be going to prison.
ACLU OF NEVADA
George Floyd will never make his way home to play games with his daughter, Gianna. He’ll never go on walks through the park with his beloved fiancée Courteney or play basketball with his brother, Philonise. While today’s verdict is a step forward in the fight for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed a police officer to murder Mr. Floyd, ripping him away from his family and the communities that loved him so much, remain fully intact. These are the same systems that resulted in the death of another 20-year-old Black man at the hands of police less than 10 miles from this trial.
Honoring the lives of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and countless other Black lives violently taken at the hands of police means that elected officials, activists, organizations like the ACLU, and regular people must not allow this verdict to lull us into a place of complacency. Instead, we must renew our conviction to create a world where police do not have the opportunity to use violence and harassment to target Black people as police have been doing since their inception as slave patrols created to monitor, control, and oppress Black communities. This new world includes removing police entirely from low-level enforcement and massively reinvesting in the communities that desperately want more for the legacies of their fallen. And we will fight with them to get there.
Athar Haseebullah, Esq., executive director of the ACLU of Nevada:
While this verdict brings a certain rare form of accountability for police, achieving this outcome for Mr. Floyd is only one step in addressing police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black and Brown communities. We still must radically change policing in Nevada and across the country, increase accountability and transparency, and create policies that combat racism in policing.
The jury's decision to convict Derek Chauvin does not negate the fact that Mr. Floyd’s tragic murder is part of a horrifying local and national pattern of officers using excessive force against people of color. Mr. Floyd was one of more than 5,000 people killed by police since 2015.
Here in Nevada, we have to contend with the fact that we lack sufficient accountability in cases of police violence. Just last week in Las Vegas, the community watched a hollow process unfold in the case of Jorge Gomez, who was gunned down by Metro police during a Black Lives Matter protest in June. Despite significant questions about the police officers’ violent response in that case, the Clark County District Attorney’s office once again passed the buck.
There are several bills being considered at the Nevada Legislature that can move the state of Nevada a few steps forward, but state and local leaders have to prioritize racial justice. Our elected officials, activists, communities, and organizations, including the ACLU of Nevada, must continue to fight for racial justice in George Floyd’s name. We must re-examine our entire system of public safety and public health and root out the racism that pervades law enforcement. We must prohibit police mistreatment of communities of color, which leads to people being both underserved and overpoliced. We must divert funding from traditional policing toward community-based services, such as crisis teams, so all communities are truly safe. We must remove police from enforcing traffic infractions and low-level offenses. Taking another person’s life is the most extreme action a police officer can take, and new standards for use of force, along with increased accountability and transparency, are needed to ensure that police violence and killings end for good.
ATTORNEY GENERAL AARON FORD
Today, a jury held George Floyd’s murderer accountable," said AG Ford. "Mr. Floyd’s life mattered, just as every innocent life taken at the hands law enforcement does. Let this trial serve as evidence that we will no longer tolerate the heinous killings of African-Americans and minorities at the hand of rogue police officers.
I would like to thank my colleague in Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for prosecuting this case with professionalism and integrity to hold Mr. Floyd’s murderer accountable.
Many Nevadans have asked me how I felt about this trial, and to be frank, it was too painful for me to watch. I did not want to relive the trauma – trauma that is, unfortunately, a common re-occurrence for me and so many others. As an African-American, I don’t take the mistreatment of members of my community or any minority community lightly. As Nevada's top law enforcement officer, my duty will always lie on the side of accountability and justice. Today, we saw specific accountability. But the fight for perpetual justice continues.
Historically, the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color has been strained, to say the least, and I have always said that law enforcement must make proactive efforts to augment, restore, and create trust,” AG Ford continued. “After Mr. Floyd’s death, I made every effort to reach out to Nevadans by hosting a series of town halls – the Justice & Injustice Forum – with law enforcement officials, community leaders, legislators, and others to develop tangible ways to improve relations between law enforcement and the communities we serve, particularly communities of color. The conversations were uncomfortable, but entirely necessary. And some of the solutions arising out the forum are now being implemented or legislated, including two bills my Office sponsored that are pending in the Nevada Legislature right now.
My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Mr. Floyd's family. And I reiterate my commitment to all Nevadans to continue an open and honest conversation with you. I will always work to seek justice on your behalf.
CITY OF LAS VEGAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
“This tragic incident underscores the need for law enforcement to continue to be a partner in the community. Working together we can ensure that all voices are heard and that everyone can share in a safe community.” - City of Las Vegas Public Safety Director Louis Molina
