LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada lawmakers will kick off January 2020 with tackling an issue in states where marijuana is legal: How much can one safely consume and drive?
Starting Jan. 17, the "Committee to Conduct an Interim Study of Issues Relating to Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana" will meet and look at Nevada's current legal THC limit and if any changes should be made.
THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
The Legislature approved the creation of the committee last June with Assembly Concurrent Resolution 7 and appointed several lawmakers from the assembly and senate.
The current legal limit for marijuana in drivers' systems is two nanograms of THC or Delta 9; doctors say a small amount of consumption can put a driver at or over that limit, but the effects on drivers can vary per individual.
"In the end, the goal is public safety. We want to make sure we have people not on the roads when they're impaired," said State Senator Scott Hammond, District 18, representing the Centennial Hills and northwest Summerlin area of Clark County.
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reported 70 crashes in 2018 involved someone with a varied amount of marijuana in their system, whether it involved a driver, pedestrian or bicyclist. Of those 70 crashes, 22 of those crashes only involved marijuana, while the rest involved another impairing substance.
Hammond said lawmakers plan to hear from doctors, policy analysts researching data from other states where medicinal or recreational marijuana is legal, and learn about new technology to detect if drivers are impaired.
The committee will have a policy recommendation ready by the time the Legislature starts its new session.
The first meeting for the committee is Jan. 17, in room 4412 of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building, 555 E. Washington Ave.
