LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's a move to raise the legal age in Nevada for buying tobacco products from 18 up to 21.
Lawmakers say this bill would focus on businesses selling the tobacco products, not on the people purchasing them.
Assembly Bill 59 would prohibit a person from selling, distributing or offering to sell cigarettes, cigarette paper or other tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old.
Former President Donald Trump signed legislation back in 2019 to raise the legal age to buy tobacco up to 21.
The Nevada Assembly Bill would be in line with the federal legislation.
Hillary Bunker, the Supervising Senior Deputy Attorney General says the 2019 legislation didn't put a penalty for online sales of tobacco to those under 21.
"It's very unclear and more difficult to enforce where there's not a penalty written in. There's an age verification portion, but there's just no penalty if you don't comply with it," Bunker said. "So that's one of the changes that we're making this session is to leave really the foundation of what was accomplished in 2019, but add in an actual penalty provision both for industry selling into the state and on the state side, what the enforcement and penalty would be."
If Nevada's bill is passed, businesses that knowingly sell tobacco products to people under 21 could face administrative, civil or criminal penalties.
