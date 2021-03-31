LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday discussed Assembly Bill 395, which would abolish the death penalty in Nevada.
The bill also would reduce death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
During a hearing for the bill, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told lawmakers that the bill should be reworked to not abolish the death penalty, but rather modify it.
"Most people who complain about the death penalty complain about the fact that it's taking so long -- not that we shouldn't be imposing it," Wolfson said.
Twelve people have been executed in Nevada since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1976.
Washington D.C. and 22 states have abolished the death penalty.
