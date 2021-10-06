LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than $1.4 million in federal funding will go toward training Nevada law enforcement to use de-escalation techniques.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced the funding on Wednesday, saying the additional training would "keep both the community and officers safe."
The funding came from the Department of Justice and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
More than $1.2 million of the grant money will go to the Nevada System of Higher Education to build a regional training center for de-escalation tactics.
The rest will go directly to the City of North Las Vegas to fund the training.
