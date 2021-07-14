LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Law enforcement agencies across the state are joining forces to crack down on distracted drivers.
Las Vegas police will join Nevada Highway Patrol and other agencies in looking for and citing distracted drivers on the roads starting July 19 through Aug. 2.
The Governors Highway Safety Association says people can limit distracted driving and increase safety by following these tips:
- Turn your phone off or on silent mode. Set up an away message to tell callers you are driving and will get back to them when you're not behind the wheel.
- Never text, email or surf the web while driving.
- If you need to make a call or look up directions, ask a passenger to find a legal and safe place to pull over and park, first. Passengers also can assist in looking up directions.
- Prepare and review maps before you start to drive. Ask passengers for help navigating.
- Secure pets, which can cause distractions while driving.
- Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading or any activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.
Use of handheld electronic devices while driving has been illegal in Nevada since 2012.
More information about Nevada's distracted driving laws is available on the Zero Fatalities website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.