LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las enforcement agencies statewide will be keeping an eye out and citing distracted drivers in a campaign Jan. 10 to Jan. 22.
Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect in 2012, making it illegal to use a handheld electronic device while driving. Offenders will be pulled over and cited, said a release from the Department of Public Safety.
The law applies at stop lights and includes any handheld electronic device including cell phones, mp3 players and GPS devices.
The Governors Highway Safety Association has the following tips to help limit driving distractions while driving:
- Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car
- Don’t ever text and drive, surf the web or read your email while driving.
- Spread the word. Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible, or sign up for a service that offers this.
- If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first.
- Use your passengers. Ask a passenger to make the call for you.
- Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location to review the map/directions again.
- Secure your pets properly before you start to drive.
- Pull over to a safe location to address situations with your children in the car
- Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.
- Even though you are stopped at a red traffic signal, you still cannot use a handheld electronic device.
For more information about Nevada’s distracted driving law, visit http://zerofatalitiesnv.com/focus-on-the-road/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.