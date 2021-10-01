LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A law passed by the Nevada Legislature aims to help tens of thousands of drivers with suspended licenses. The law went into effect on Oct. 1.
Senate Bill 219 was passed to help drivers with outstanding fines retain their driver's license.
Nevada residents who's licenses were suspended due to delinquent fines, administrative assessments or restitution owed would be eligible under the new law to have their license reinstated. Outstanding fines, fees or tickets must be under $5,000.
Supporters of the law cited that license suspensions would disproportionately affected low income residents. Advocates said license suspensions often exacerbated problems, making it more difficult to maintain jobs and lead to mounting fees including one required to reinstate suspended licenses.
Residents dealing with more severe punishments that resulted in their license being suspended are not eligible under the law.
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will send postcards to drivers deemed safe who are eligible to have their licenses automatically reinstated under the new law, whether they can pay their fines and fees or not.
License reinstatement processing is free for approved drivers under the law.
DMV License Suspension Flyer by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
