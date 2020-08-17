LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A coalition of Nevada labor unions are urging the Clark County Board of Commissioners to consider a "Right to Return" ordinance that would require employers to allow workers to return when businesses reopen.
The Save Our Jobs Coalition on Monday announced that it is requesting county commissioners to place the proposed ordinance on its agenda for consideration during a regular board meeting scheduled for September 1. The coalition will hold a rally on Tuesday morning outside of the Clark County government building.
The coalition is comprised of the bartenders union, culinary workers union, theatrical stage employees union, National Nurses United, operating engineers, the Service Employees International Union, Teamsters and auto workers union, for a combined membership of 87,000 Nevada workers.
More unions can join the coalition, said a press release from the Culinary Union on Monday morning. The release emphasized that workers deserved to return to their jobs after being furloughed or laid off "through no fault of their own."
"Workers have helped to build Nevada into the tourism and entertainment capital of the world. They take care of our sick, injured, and elderly residents. All workers make this city one of the best places to live and raise a family. Every one of those workers should have the right to come back to their previous jobs when business resumes. They have lost their jobs through no fault of their own," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.