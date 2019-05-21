CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 23 cities, states and municipalities in a lawsuit against the Trump Administraion's "Final Rule," issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The lawsuit was filed on May 21 in Manhattan federal court, according to court records.
According to Ford's office, the Final Rule would allow businesses and individuals to refuse to provide "necessary health care, without notice, based on one's religious beliefs or moral convictions." The lawsuit Ford joined aims to stop the Final Rule from being implemented.
"Under the Rule, a hospital nurse could refuse to administer a measles vaccination—even if this was a core duty of the job in the middle of an outbreak of the disease,: Ford's office said. "Similarly, an emergency room doctor could refuse to assist a woman who arrived with a ruptured ectopic pregnancy, even if the woman’s life was in jeopardy."
The lawsuit alleges the Final Rule, which goes into effect in July, expands the number of eligible providers to make refusals, ranging from ambulance drivers to emergency room doctors, Ford's office said. Refusals could also include receptionists and customer service representatives with insurance companies.
"Communities of color and other vulnerable populations will bear a disproportionate burden of the harms caused by the Final Rule," according to the lawsuit. "Women and LGBTQI individuals who are already stigmatized in obtaining access to health care will be further hindered in obtaining the lawful medical services they need."
The lawsuit further alleges the Final Rule harms individuals by threatening billions of dollars in congressionally-appropriated health care funds by withholding, denying suspending or terminating funds. According to the lawsuit, individuals who live in rural areas or states with few health care provides will be the most affected by the Final Rule.
According to the lawsuit, the Final Rule conflicts with Medicare and Medicaid statues, as well as sections of the Affordable Care Act, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Specifically, the lawsuit claims the Rule interferes with informed consent with Medicare and Medicaid; causes unreasonable barriers when accessing medical care and impedes on timely access to health care services under ACA; violates EMTALA's requirement for hospitals to provide emergency care; and discrimination in employment based on religious beliefs under the Civil Rights Act.
States or cities that fail to comply under the Final Rule can by penalized by no longer receiving federal funding for health and medical services.
"By requiring employers, including State and local governments, to accommodate their employees' religious beliefs to the exclusion of other interests, the Final Rule will impose substantial burdens on third parties – including Plaintiffs' other employees and patients – in contravention of the First Amendment," the lawsuit claims.
The department has said the rule requires hospitals, universities, clinics and other entities that receive federal funding to certify compliance with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights.
Most laws pertain to medical procedures such as abortion, sterilization and assisted suicide.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.