LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Investigators with the Nevada Department of Public Safety have discovered thousands of illegal marijuana plants in two grow sites on public lands in Lincoln and Nye counties. 

In September, the department partnered with local, state and federal agencies, in Lincoln County and Nye County to eradicate the grow sites. Investigators dismantled a grow site that supported about 20,000 marijuana plants in Lincoln County, and a grow site that contained approximately 7,850 marijuana plants in Nye County. 

The average mature marijuana plant will yield about 1 pound of usable marijuana, giving the marijuana produced from both sites an estimated street value of $2,800,000. While removing the illegal plants, investigators found several camping structures, illegally dammed springs and approximately three miles of PVC tubing used for water distribution, according to the DPS. 

Investigators also discovered the illegal and highly toxic pesticide Carbofuran, which the United States and other countries have banned due to its lethal toxicity.

The Nevada DPS Mobile Response Team is comprised of detectives from the Nevada DPS Investigation Division and is assisted by local, state, county and federal law enforcement partners. Partnering agencies included the Nevada National Guard Counter Drug, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nye County Sheriff’s Office and assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration Las Vegas for the Lincoln County operation.

