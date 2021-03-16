LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man serving a sentence in High Desert State Prison was allegedly killed by his cellmate on Sunday night, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.
Isaiah Sharp, 21, was found dead on the floor of his cell about 7 p.m. on March 14. NDOC said his cellmate Andrew Hilford, 33, was "detained on suspicion of committing the crime."
Sharp was arrested in 2017 for his involvement in a robbery with use of a deadly weapon in Washoe County. He was sentenced to 44 to 132 months in prison.
Hilford was sentenced to 20 years to life for first-degree murder and robbery. He had been in prison since 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.