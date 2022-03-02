LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Housing Division announced its outline of the Home Means Nevada initiative, which was recently announced during Governor Steve Sisolak's State of the State address. The initiative will invest $500 million of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to lower the cost of housing, help seniors make repairs and accessibility retrofits to stay in their homes, and boost housing availability.
$300 million of the funds will go toward multi-family development, which the state anticipates could produce up to 1,000 new units for families and seniors earning less than 60% of Area Median Income, with the funding targeting 10-20% of the units for those earning less 30, 40 or 50% of AMI.
$130 million of the funding will go toward multi-family preservation, to rehabilitate and preserve more than 3,000 units for lower-income families and seniors. $40 million is set to be used secure land to create 700-800 units of affordable housing. The remaining $30 million will be used to help families afford home ownership, including through payment assistance.
More details on rental assistance can be found at housing.nv.gov. Mortgage assistance is also available through the Nevada Homeowner Assistance Fund at nahac.org.
